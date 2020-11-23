Knowing What Day Of The Week It Is Right Now Is Important

Thanksgiving this year is going to look quite a bit different for a lot of families. Thanksgiving and the days after are going to look a bit different for retailers too.

In recent years many retailers were opening their doors Thanksgiving evening and early afternoon to entice shoppers in their stores to jumpstart the Christmas buying season with early Black Friday sales. However, due to the ongoing global pandemic many retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year and will be attacking Black Friday sales a bit differently.

With the changes to Thanksgiving, there is one thing that hasn't changed and that the fact that retailers are still in business to earn your holiday dollars. Now that the feasting is over it's time to know just what day it is the world of retail because these days have taken on their own personalities and have been given their own names beginning with Thanksgiving itself.

Let's start with Black Friday, this is traditionally the biggest day in the retail world when hundreds of thousands of items are on sale at a huge discount in many cases. Retailers count on big sales during this one day and in some cases it could make or break their sales year.

Then there's Small Business Saturday. This day was created by a credit card company to show support for local businesses because Black Friday was owned by the big box and chain retailers.

As of right now, we take a break on Sunday and get recharged for what's to come on Monday!

Getty Images

Monday has become the largest shopping day of the year for online retailers on Cyber Monday. Just like the big box retailers and small businesses, online retailers will run huge sales just like the brick and mortar stores did two and three days ago.

Once the mad dash and shopping are well underway comes time to support local non-profits and charities on Giving Tuesday. These organizations are here year round and do their best to support those in need within our communities and they are looking for support as well.

So when you look at the week beginning with Thanksgiving Day, there's something happening every day except on Sunday and Wednesday.

Just to recap, we eat, shop, shop again, shop small, shop online and give!