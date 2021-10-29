Target Will Release Black Friday Deals on October 31 This Year

Target has announced their Black Friday deals and they are rolling them out a bit early this year.

Target’s Black Friday deals will be available starting on Halloween, Sunday, October 31, 2021. Target’s approach to releasing their Black Friday deals throughout the holiday season is similar to what the retailer did last year. However, this year they will advertise some deals as a “Holiday Best” which will signal that this is Target’s “best-planned price of the season.”

“We know many of our guests are looking to shop early this season, and that value is incredibly important to them, especially during this time of year,” Christina Hennington, Target's executive vice president and chief growth officer, said in a news release.

It seems as though every major retailer is rolling out their holiday deals and savings a little bit earlier this year, which leads me to believe that you may just want to get your shopping list out and start making those purchases now.

So how will Target’s Black Friday Deals work this year? Here are the details:

Every Sunday Target will release new Holiday Best deals. These items will be available in stores, online, and offered with same-day services like pickup in-store or drive-up curbside pickup.

"If a Holiday Best deal price does happen to go lower later in the season, Target’s enhanced Holiday Price Match Guarantee allows guests to price match items at Target through Dec. 24," the company said in a statement.

Target said that they will release hundreds of deals that include, "top gifts across electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, floorcare, apparel, beauty and more."

It should also be noted that some deals won’t last the full week. There may be a few “surprise one day Holiday Best deals.” So if you don’t have the Target website saved or have the app on your phone then you may want to do that before Sunday so you don’t miss out.

