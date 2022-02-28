Koe Wetzel Back in The Rose City, Downtown Tyler, TX This Fall

Ok guys, we've got a huge announcement for you today. One that is going to make this Koe Wetzel Day more magical than you ever thought possible.

Radio Texas, LIVE! and 101.5 KNUE, the same people who bring you Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, and the inaugural Koe Wetzel's Incredible Music Festival, are proud to bring you the inaugural DOWNTOWN Rose City Music Festival starring Koe Wetzel, on the Square in Tyler, and presented by The Strutters. That's the right the East Texas native is headed back home.

This is no-doubt going to be the biggest jumpstart in the Rose Festival storied eight-nine year history; and we just had to share the news today, February 28th.

For now know that we working on securing more amazing talent, TBA. You can expect full details and tickets to go on sale in the next few weeks. Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! mobile app to be among the first to find out who will be joining Koe on the bill this fall in Tyler.

If you aren't up on your Koe Wetzel history, you're likely wondering why is today is Koe Wetzel Day. Well, it was on this date, February 28th, in 2016 that Koe was arrested for public intoxication in Stephenville and spent a few nights in jail. He told us in 2017 that he'd already begun working on the now infamous Taco Bell song, but the jail time provided new inspiration, direction, and a dope new title. He finished it up soon after he got out and the rest is history.

Save the date:

Happy Koe Wetzel Day!

And if you missed the news, Koe just wrapped up recording his next album. He told me a few weeks ago on Radio Texas, LIVE!, regarding the project, "We're throwing out all the stops on this record. It's more alternative, southern rock, heavier rock. It does have some country sounding songs, but overall it's more of an alternative record."

Be on the lookout that album could drop at any moment. You can hear my entire conversation with Koe here.