It was the year Leonardo DiCaprio finally took home that elusive Oscar, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series for the first time since 1908, businessman and reality tv star Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, and a then unknown East Texan named Koe Wetzel sang a Justin Bieber song on a local East Texas morning radio show. 2016 was wild, man.

Our pal Carter, former co-host of Brain's Morning Madhouse, recently shared this gem online, and was gracious enough to allow us to share it with you. Watch up top as Koe owns this cover of Justin Bieber's "Sorry," at 9 a.m., live on the radio, while drinking a Lone Star. Yeah, like I said. 2016 was wild, man.

"Y'all wanna hear some Justin Bieber? It'll be my first time ever playing Justin Bieber." - Koe Wetzel

Check out the entire interview below. You can fast forward to the 23 minute mark to hear Koe and Mason perform "Front Seat Show."

Koe Wetzel's third album Sellout is out now, his first release with Columbia Records. Thirteen of the 14 tracks were either written or co-written by Koe -- and the 14th, "Outcast," was written by William Clark Green.

The new project includes his brand new song “Good Die Young” as well as the two tracks he released this summer “Kuntry & Wistern” and “Sundy or Mundy.”

When I was writing this record I wanted to give people a real view of what I was going through and the things I had experienced at that moment. I honestly feel like Sellout has accomplished that more than any other album I’ve recorded so far. When it came time to name the album, I felt like we needed to give it something that would allow us to create some really fun content to support the release while at the same time highlighting this new relationship with Columbia.

The album is 100% Koe Wetzel, but he's added a new level of songwriting that proves that he belongs at the forefront of this scene. It’s southern rock and roll meets late ‘90s and early 2000s punk rock meets raw, hillbilly East Texas country music.