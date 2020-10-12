Yeah, we miss concerts too. We miss drinking beers, two-stepping, and hanging out with friends in a public setting. 2020 just seems like a complete waste, right?

Well, there is one cool thing to come out of 2020. We came across this video of 2017 Koe Wetzel singing Travis Tritt's signature tune "Here's a Quarter '(Call Someone Who Cares)'. Sure the video, which was recorded at Brass Hall in Marble Falls, TX, is three-years-old, but if you haven't seen it yet it's damn sure new to you.

According to Wikipedia, Travis Tritt wrote and recorded the song, he released in May 1991 as the lead-off single off his album It's All About to Change. It peaked at No. 2 in the United States. And is still one of our favorite songs of-all-time.

One of the biggest surprises during the lockdown was the Texas Rock 'n Roller signing a record deal, a big record deal. In July, Koe announced that he inked a deal with Columbia Records making him roster mates with AC/DC, Beyonce, John Mayer, and a few other global superstars.

Shoutout to avid Radio Texas, LIVE! listener Matt Westerman for posting this one to the Harold High Association page, and of course YouTuber Justin Klare for getting it on the internet for us.

