MERRY CHRISTMAS! Here is Koe Wetzel Singing ‘Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer’

Is Michael Bublé cover of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" leaving you wanting more... for Christmas? How about Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," is it not gettin' you rockin'?

Get our free mobile app

Guys, is even the biggest Christmas song of-all-time, Bing Crosby's "White Christmas," unable to fix your three-sizes-too-small-heart? Welp, I'll be Koe can fix it.

Here comes Santa Koe, here comes Santa Koe, right down Santa Koe Lane. We've got exactly what you need -- Koe singing about the most famous reindeer of all time, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan is heard on great radio stations in Colorado, South Dakota, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas: Grand Junction: 995 KEKB, Sioux Falls: KIKN 100.5, Abilene: KEAN 105.1, Austin: KOKEFM, Midland-Odessa: KNFM Lone Star 92, Killeen-Temple KUSJ US 105, San Angelo: KKCN 103.1, Texarkana: KKYR Kicker 102.5, Lawton: KLAW 101, Lubbock: KQBR 99.5, Victoria: KXAX 104.3, Livingston: KIXS 107.9, Lufkin/Nacogdoches: KYKS Kicks 105.1, Wichita Falls: KWFS Lonestar 102.3. Shreveport: KXKS 93.7, Amarillo: KATP 101.9 The Bull, and originating from Tyler/Longview: 101.5 KNUE.

Twitter Celebrates Koe Wetzel Day, Feb. 28th Singin' la la la la let's pull over I can't hold it, will you turn the music up? And let's play critter critter Who is sober enough to take me to Taco Bell?

List of Some of the Best Public Golf Courses in Texas If you love to golf here is a list of some of the best public courses in Texas