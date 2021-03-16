Last week Koe Wetzel wrapped up a nice little acoustic jaunt through The Lone Star State with HARDY and Chris Colston. Not a bad way to reintegrate live music back into our lives.

For our readers and listeners HARDY might be less-known of the three, but the man has writing skills, pipes too. You guys familiar with the Blake Shelton smash "God's Country"? He wrote that one. It was nominated for a Grammy last year. Additionally he has written songs for Florida Georgia Line, Chris Lane, and Morgan Wallen.

That was just a taste of what Koe's got cooking for fans this spring. Next month and into April, he and a few friends will be playing a few baseball ballparks. Kolby Cooper will be joining Koe for the Tulsa show on April 10th, When he heads to San Antonio on March 24th, Chris Colston will ready the crowd, and on May 1st Pecos & The Rooftops will be heading to Amarillo to play with Koe at Hodgetown Stadium.

