Kohl’s Cutting 15% of Corporate Workforce Due to COVID-19

The cuts will mainly affect office workers in Wisconsin, California and New York.

The retailer, which is based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, had to shut the doors of its over 1,100 stores when the pandemic hit back in March and, after six months, have not been able to recover from their losses. Therefore, the company has announced that it will be cutting 15% of its corporate workforce.

"Today, as a result of the ongoing pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business, the company took the difficult but necessary step to reduce our corporate workforce by approximately 15%," said Kohl's Senior Vice President of Communications Jen Johnson.

According to the company, this is a cost-saving measure that will save the company approximately $63 million. It has not revealed the number of jobs that will be affected, other than to say that it will be 15% of their corporate workforce.

Kohl's eliminated about 250 positions in February as a pre-cursor to the pandemic. Their stores are all open and the company says that there won't be any changes in-store as a result of the cuts.

They are not the only retailer hurting during this time - according to the US Census Bureau, clothing store sales are down 36.5% in comparison to last year at this time.

Hopefully, with the rise of online shopping as a necessity, there will be other jobs for people who are laid off from Kohl's corporate. We need to figure out ways to work with how people are shopping instead of trying to force them into stores.