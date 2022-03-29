This 25-year-old Texas woman discovered a credit card skimmer at a 7-Eleven location in McKinney. Thanks to her, many others were protected from the scam.

It feels like we're hearing about another new scam every single day. However, thanks to Nyshje Rattler, this particular scam at this location is no more. Her TikTok video showing her removing the credit card skimmer went viral.

Rattler told CBSDFW she was just going in for a bag of chips and a bottle of water at the 7-Eleven location she went to regularly and paid with a credit card. However, later once she arrived home she saw she'd been scammed for hundreds of dollars.

She returned to that same store and explained the situation to the employee and said she just wanted to check the machine she'd used earlier when she made her purchase. That's when Rattler lifted and revealed the credit card skimmer. That skimmer is now in the investigative hands of the McKinney, Texas Police Department who are currently trying to find out how many people may have been scammed and from where this skimmer may have come.

screenshot from CBSDFW Video and Rattler's TikTok

So, what is exactly is a credit card skimmer and where do these types of things come from?

According to the McKinney Police and reported by CBSDFW, a credit card "skimmer is made up of a replacement cover, likely purchased online by a criminal, outfitted with a computer board that can be accessed wirelessly, and placed on top of the store’s identical credit card reader."

It's always a good idea to check for these skimmers when making a purchase or at an ATM.

7-Eleven posted a statement online regarding the situation:

“7-Eleven takes allegations involving card skimmers very seriously. 7-Eleven inspects gas pumps and card readers regularly and cooperates closely with law enforcement regarding related investigations. Customers who believe they may be impacted should call 1-800-255-0711.”

Nyshje Rattler is still waiting for a resolution regarding the fraudulent charges.

