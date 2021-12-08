Mysterious Swirl in Northern Idaho Lake Confuses the Internet

Well, another mystery has the internet scratching their heads and it's taking place in northern Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille.

We've always been fascinated by the saying that "we know more about space than we do about our oceans"--and according to several scientific journals, this is actually true. A total of 95% of the ocean is totally unexplored.

While Idaho, doesn't touch the ocean, there's plenty of water. Idaho State University says that the State of Idaho has over 2,000 named lakes and thousands of others with no names at all. One of the largest, Lake Pend Oreille, is exactly where this mystery is taking place online.

With a surface area of 180 square miles, Lake Pend Oreille is actually the largest lake in the state of Idaho. Some parts of this lake are as deep as 1,150 feet--making this lake one of the deepest in the entire nation.

What goes on at the bottom of this lake? Not many of us will ever get a glimpse of this deep lake for ourselves.

If one was to look above the lake recently, however, as one Northern Idaho weatherman has, there's a bit of a mystery:

What could be going on here? Bigfoot taking a dive? Aliens? Perhaps a giant lake monster is about to show itself? This lake is actually great testing ground for submarines--but could THIS be what's making the nearly perfect swirl? Many jumped to reply with their ideas:

