(Amarillo, Texas) - The weather in Texas can get weird at times. It'll be sunny and warm in the morning then instantly go grey and rainy for the afternoon. During the winter, it can be 80 degrees at lunch and drop to 19 degrees by dinner time.

It's not uncommon to have the northernmost portion of the state in a deep freeze while the coastal portion of Texas feelings like a late spring day. Snowfall isn't new to Texas but a majority of residents are not used to a build up of the white powder. For those living in the Texas Panhandle, it's a given to have some snow.

First Snow in Texas

In our little neck of the woods known as East Texas, we're dealing with some chilly temperatures and light rain. For us, it's a little early to get snow. I would say we get more ice than we do snow.

On those rare occasions when it does snow, we'll get a bunch of rain first because the cold front bringing the snow has to cool us down to the proper temperature. That gives us a layer of ice underneath the snow. Because of that, driving becomes near impossible.

It's Snowing in Texas Right Now

A cold front has made its way through the state that is cooling us off. For folks in the panhandle, they're getting their first measurement of the cold, white powder (mysanantonio.com). In a way, it makes us a little jealous here because, at least this time of year, we'd rather deal with a day where we could build a snowman than hiding in a closet from a tornado.

