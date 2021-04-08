Lance Armstrong’s Son Charged with Sexual Assault of a Child

Lance Armstrong is well known all over the world and locally in Austin. I have hung out and conversed with Lance at various radio events during my career, so it almost feels personal when I see a horrific story like this.

Luke Armstrong, the 21-year-old son of the former champion cyclist, has been charged with a felony sexual assault police say occurred nearly three years ago, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KVUE on Wednesday.

After receiving a report of a sexual assault in November of 2020, police met with a 19-year-old woman claiming the assault took place in June of 2018 when she was just 16 years old.

Get our free mobile app

The victim told investigators she attended a party in Austin at which she became intoxicated. She said she asked Luke Armstrong to pick her up. She said she can't remember the ride, but remembers waking up on a strange couch and going to sleep. When she woke up, she says Luke was on top of her and kissing her, and that things escalated. According to the victim, she wasn't able to stop him from raping her due to his size.

The affidavit states that the assault took place at a home in the 1700 block of Windsor Road where Luke was living, and that he gave the victim a ride home after the assault.

In December of 2020, police worked with the victim to make a controlled call to Luke in which he admitted to having sex with the victim at his father's house, but that the act was consensual.

He was arrested on Tuesday with a bond of $75,000 for sexual assault of a child - a second-degree felony. KXAN reports that Luke was released Tuesday on a personal recognizance bond, and that his family is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Luke's attorney says his team is gathering evidence to exonerate him. Police say they've interviewed people connected with victim, and that all but one said she was sexually assaulted. One friend told police the sex was consensual.