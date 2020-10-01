Largest Lotto Texas Jackpot FINALLY Has A Winner

We have a winner, folks!

The Lotto Texas jackpot kept climbing for a number of drawings before the winning ticket was sold in Central Texas.

The winning numbers were 4 - 11 - 16 - 19 - 27 - 30, winning the ticketholder a cool $47 million! That's insane.

The winning ticket was sold in Seguin, just south of Austin.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winner chose the cash value option - meaning that take home a lump sum payout of $39.8M. Not a bad payday at all. I would have to agree that this is the route I would go too. GIVE ME ALL MY MONEY. You know, just so no one changes their mind.

The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in the history of the Texas Lottery was for $145M in June 2004. That winner claimed their prize in El Paso.

Before this latest drawing, there had only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner this year. A Laredo resident claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.

Even if you're not the winner reading this from Seguin in their new Mercedes-Benz G-Class, you still want to check your Lotto Texas tickets! There are still a few prizes that need to be claimed!