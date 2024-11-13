I think it would be great if we didn't have to drive outside of Texas to play some Blackjack or test our luck at the slot machines. It's a discussion that has been going on in Texas for many years. There have been some gambling establishments that opened because of a loophole in Texas law but those were shut down after the slightest infraction of that loop hole. That's what happened to Top Shelf Poker Room in Flint in 2022. The Las Vegas Sands has been a big force behind the push to legalize gambling in Texas. After a couple of failed attempts, could the tide change when the Texas legislature meets in 2025?

Pros and Cons of Gambling in Texas

I remember the start of the Texas Lottery in the mid 90s. It was a big deal. You could walk into a gas station, if you are 18 years old or older, and purchase a scratch off ticket or quick pick in the hopes of hitting a big jackpot. It is fun to do as long as you keep things in check. That can lead to the downside of gambling, addiction. Some people can spend way too much to play or constantly chase their losses to the point of going broke. Once they got more money, the cycle starts again.

If you or someone you know is addicted to gambling, get help from the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700.

Many of us in East Texas will take the occasional trip to Shreveport or Oklahoma or down to the reservation in Livingston to enjoy a night of playing cards or slots. The stigma of gambling has gotten less and less as other states have legalized it to some degree. It's been tried on a couple of occasions in Texas but nothing has been able to come of it.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick's Comments

The Texas legislature is set to reconvene in 2025. Many expect the issue of legalized gambling to come back up. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was on the Y'all-itics podcast which included a conversation about the push to legalize gambling in Texas (KVUE). In a nutshell, it doesn't look good for those who want to legalize it in Texas. You can skip to the 25:00 mark in the video to hear Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's comments on the topic.

Yeah, so the push seems like it will continue until there is enough support from the citizens of Texas and from the men and women representing us in Austin. Until then, our road trips to the east, north and south to play will continue.

