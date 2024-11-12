Tyler, Texas is becoming a hot spot for national and worldwide companies. A lot of it has to do with the convenience of getting to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Some of it has to do with the tax incentives that are offered throughout Texas for bringing big facilities to the area. It's a big deal that these companies are making Tyler their home. The latest company to put their stake in the ground of East Texas is Amazon with the announcement they'll be building a new delivery center in Tyler.

Tyler Interstate Commerce Park

There is an area of Tyler that is under development specifically for the purpose of attracting big businesses to East Texas. In total, the Tyler Interstate Commerce Park is about 412 acres in the area of Highway 155 and Interstate 20. One of the first companies to purchase a segment of land in this area was Southern Wood Preserving, the company behind YellaWood Pressure Treated Pine. They are building on 150 acres of the property and expect to bring about 100 jobs to East Texas.

The newest addition to the Tyler Interstate Commerce Park will be Amazon. The online retailer has purchased a plot to build a 140,000 square foot facility that will be a final stopping point for Amazon deliveries (KLTV). The plant is expected to bring about 100 full time jobs to the area along many other part time opportunities.

Other Company in the Tyler Interstate Commerce Park

In addition to YellaWood and Amazon, Averitt will also have a space in the Tyler Interstate Commerce Park. They are a large distribution company which will provide even more jobs to East Texas. These additions are great for the Tyler economy and will certainly help to attract even more big name companies to the East Texas area.

