Imagine driving on a quiet night when all of a sudden, from out of nowhere, a plane lands on the same stretch of road you're on.

According to a KXII-TV report shared by our partners at KWTX Channel 10, that's exactly what happened on Tuesday night at about 10:30pm when a pilot who was flying his single engine plane from Tucson, Arizona had to make an emergency landing on I-35 in Gainesville.

The good news is that after the plane started to experience issues, a passenger who had piloting experience took over and was able to navigate the landing, which saw the plane fly under the U.S. Highway 82 bridge before touching down and landing in the southbound lanes of I-35.

Shortly after the Interstate landing, an 18-wheeler traveling in the southbound lanes clipped the left win of the plane. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

But the fun doesn't stop there. After state troopers and the Gainesville police blocked off the interstate, a pickup crashed into two law enforcement SUVs at about 12:35am. Once again, no one was injured in that collision and police arrested the driver on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

All's well that ends well but the driver was booked into Cooke County Jail.

I'm not a big fan of flying for fear of falling from the sky but maybe I should also be worried about driving. Sometimes it's what falls from the sky that can scare you on the ground.

