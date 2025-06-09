(Longview, Texas) - We all have had to deal with loss in our life. The loss of a beloved family member. The loss of a beloved pet. It all hurts our heart and takes a lot of time and love to heal, not fully, but at least a little bit.

One of the final wishes from a loved one may be to have their remains cremated to be placed in an urn to be kept, buried or placed in a mausoleum. A final wish for your pet may be to have their remains cremated and placed in a urn to keep. Some may want to take those ashes and have them spread somewhere special.

The Death of a Loved One or Pet

The death of a family member or a beloved pet is never easy for anyone. You lose a part of your heart because of the love you had for that person or pet. It's been almost six years since I lost my black lab Buddy. I still miss him.

I had him cremated and he resides in an urn with his name on it. I've never thought of scattering his ashes anywhere. But if I did decide to do that, could I do it anywhere I want to in Texas? In short, yes.

Restrictions in Texas for Spreading Ashes

The state of Texas has no restrictions on where you can scatter a loved one's or pet's ashes. Having said that, some cities may have ordinances that could restrict where you could spread that loved one's or pet's ashes. National or state parks, for the most part, have no restrictions but it would still be a good idea to check with park rangers just to make sure you wouldn't get in trouble for doing so.

If your loved one or pet loved the water, there is no restrictions on spreading their ashes in a river, lake or in the Gulf. There are even some boating services that will help you spread those ashes at sea. You can even release those ashes in the air above Texas, just don't drop the urn, that could get you into big trouble (thelivingurn.com).

How You Could Get Into Trouble

There is one way to get into trouble. If you scatter your loved one's or pet's ashes somewhere, Do Not leave the urn behind. That is littering and you could be ticketed for it. Some funeral homes offer biodegradable urns that can be buried.

However you decide to remember or honor your loved one or pet is perfectly okay. Know that if spreading their ashes is part of their wishes you can pretty much do it however and wherever you want in Texas.

