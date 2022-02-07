Legendary Actor Kevin Costner Is Coming To Tyler, TX

One of Hollywood's biggest stars will be stopping through East Texas for a very special event. You've seen in him in lots of movies and TV shows, most recently as the star of the hit series "Yellowstone" and now you can spend an evening learning more about him.

An Evening with Kevin Costner will be on Saturday, April 2

In celebration of the UT Tyler Cowan Center's 25th Anniversary, the famed actor will be a part of a special moderated talk where he shares stories from his popular movies. In a statement to KETK, Cowan Center Executive Director Susan Thomae-Morphew called the "a rare opportunity to see one of the most well-known A-list celebrities of our time."

What's Your Favorite Kevin Costner Movie Or Show?

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. loading...

Though he's been in literally hundreds of movies and shows, there's more than enough to choose a favorite from. He did a great job in "The Bodyguard" opposite the late great Whitney Houston. One of my personal favorites as a kid was his role in "Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves", not only because its a great story, but for the fact that he maintained his "American" accent in a "period piece" set in England.

Public tickets go on sale on March 7.

While the general public will have to wait, Cowan Center Circle members can purchase tickets beginning Feb. 21. They can be purchased 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Cowan Center box office or online at cowancenter.org. For more information about tickets or the dinner and auction, contact the Cowan Center box office at 903.566.7424.

Breath Taking Views Of The Lonesome Willow Ranch In Tyler, TX This 240 acre plus hay farm is for sale and its truly breath taking!

The Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week These are the top ten most-watched movies on Netflix in the U.S. for the week of January 30, 2022.

The Highest-Grossing Non-Franchise Movies Ever