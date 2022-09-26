Legendary Charlie Robison To Play His First Live Show in Over 4 Years

It's like the lil kid from the iconic '90s baseball movie "Angels in the Outfield" kept trying to tell us, "Hey! It could happen." Texas music legend Charlie Robison will be playing his first concert in over 4 years, and it's happening just about 30 mins outside of Tyler, TX.

I think this is something that we all began hoping for after video of him singing surfaced online back in June.

It was in September 2018, after 25 years of making music, Charlie Robison made the shocking announcement that he would be retiring from performing and singing. At the time I wrote "while we certainly respect the body of work he leaves behind, and can understand anyone deciding "it's time," I absolutely hate this wasn't on his own terms."

If you aren't aware of what lead up to the forced-retirement, Robison underwent a surgical procedure and due to complications he was left "with the permanent inability to sing." In his social media announcement he made it official, "Therefore, with a very heavy heart I am officially retiring from the the stage and studio."

But could he actually make a comeback? Hey, it could happen.

With very metered expectations, we received some very exciting news this morning. Brandon Baker owner at the Red Rooster Icehouse in Hawkins, TX confirmed to me firsthand that Charlie will be playing a Black Friday show (Nov. 25th) with him that Thanksgiving weekend. So, be sure to get your Christmas shopping done early this year.

But, to be clear this is not part of a full-fledged tour or anything of the sort (at least not yet).

Baker said that from what he understands this is more of Charlie and his team dipping his toe in the water, to find out if the legendary singer is up for it, and to gauge interest from the public on seeing him back out on the road.

I think I can speak for everyone when I say that WE ARE ALL VERY INTERESTED IN SEEING CHARLIE ROBISON BACK ON THE ROAD.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (9/30), and ya, just like you're thinking right now they are going to sell fast. Click here to get yours.

