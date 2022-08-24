Let’s Hope That Retiming Of Signals In Tyler, Texas Helps Traffic Flow

Get our free mobile app

When you think about it, living in Tyler, Texas isn't all that bad. We have nearly every retail outlet and restaurant option available to us, just like the major metropolitan areas to our west and southwest have, there isn't a lot of crime, there are many outdoor activities to get involved in, and the residents are extremely friendly along with many other things including access to healthcare.

With everything that is going for the city, there is one thing that many citizens complain about and that is traffic. At times it feels like Tylerites are living in the Dallas or Houston area because of the amount of traffic. For some reason when the city was planned out years ago, they decided against the use of overpasses, as they have in Lufkin, and apparently, the city will continue not to use them at one of the busiest intersections in the city. That's a debate for another time. To combat traffic the City Of Tyler is currently in the process of retiming many signals throughout the city.

As part of the year two signal timing improvements project, the city is retiming 19 traffic signals this week. Thanks to newly acquired technology that has been deployed in traffic control boxes, this job will now be conducted remotely by the city traffic engineer by using the Advanced Transportation Management System (ATMS). Instead of going out to each individual traffic box and resetting the timing on the signals, traffic engineers are able to do it from their city office downtown.

The Tyler Traffic Department is currently focusing on the retiming of the following intersections through the S. Broadway, Front Street and Fifth Street corridors:

South Broadway Avenue and Troup Highway

South Broadway Avenue and Eighth Street

South Broadway Avenue and Fifth Street

South Broadway Avenue and Fourth Street

South Broadway Avenue and Dobbs Street

South Broadway Avenue and Houston Street

South Broadway Avenue and Front Street

East Front Street and South Fannin Avenue

East Houston Street and South Fannin Avenue

West Front Street and South Bonner Avenue

West Front Street and South Vine Avenue

West Front Street and South Palace Avenue

West Front Street and South Glenwood Boulevard

West Fourth Street and South Chilton Avenue

West Fourth Street and South College Avenue

West Fourth Street and South Donnybrook Avenue

West Fifth Street and South Chilton Avenue

West Fifth Street and South College Avenue

West Fifth Street and South Donnybrook Avenue

Once retiming is complete, engineers will review and study these intersections and release a report at the end of the year.

Let's hope that once the timing of these signals is complete, you can drive the speed limit through these corridors and manage to encounter nothing but green lights instead of a mixture of both.

