(KNUE-FM) Fatal pedestrian crashes in East Texas have become a big problem. The latest being just last week when all lanes were shut down on the 1400 block of East Gentry Parkway on Wednesday.

What Happened on East Gentry Parkway

According to KETK, it was approximately 3:34 p.m. when Tyler Police Officers responded to the scene of the crash. The woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road and was rushed to the hospital for her injuries, but unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased. The Tyler Police Department identified the victim as 44-year-old Lindsey Null.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is not expected to face any charges for the crash.

Tyler Police report that Null was not at a designated crosswalk when she was hit by the vehicle. A resident who witnessed the crash said the death is tragic and called for the city to become safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

What Police Are Urging After the Crash

Tyler Police are urging citizens to take the extra time to make sure they are crossing at a marked intersection. The extra minute or two could save your life.

Sidewalk Projects Coming to Tyler

It’s also great to hear that the City of Tyler is also working on 14 sidewalk projects which are expected to begin later in 2026.

Do you think that East Texas needs to do a better job providing sidewalks? Share your thoughts. You can always email me at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

