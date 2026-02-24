(KNUE-FM) Recently, a woman in Texas was caught with Molotov cocktails in her backpack. Fortunately, law enforcement arrested her before anyone was hurt or killed.

What Happened at Centennial Park?

It’s rare to hear about something like this in Texas but recently officers in North Texas were asked to step in quickly when they approached a fire in a park. The incident took place at Centennial Park in the overnight hours on Saturday, February 21.

According to WFAA, there were several fires over the last couple of days, and no one was sure who was responsible. That was until the most recent fire in Centennial Park when one person saw a woman leaving the area.

What Police Found in the Backpack

Officers responded quickly and made contact with the woman who was identified as Jamie Howell. Once detained by police, they searched her backpack and found several Molotov cocktails. There were other items found that could be used to make explosive devices, and law enforcement also found a lighter.

Once questioned by police, Howell admitted to making and testing the bombs at areas around Commerce. At that point, there was enough evidence to charge her with two counts of arson and possession of a prohibited weapon. Police say more charges may be possible.

How to Report Explosive Devices in Texas

Let’s be very clear; Molotov cocktails are illegal in Texas. If you have any tips regarding illegal explosive devices, you’re encouraged to contact the ATF tip line at 1-888-ATF-BOMB (283-2662).

