GIlmer, TX native and NBC The Voice alum Curtis Grimes has been releasing country smashes for over a decade. He's a favorite here at Radio Texas, LIVE! and his streaming numbers total in the millions.

But none of that can protect you from a loose cinder block falling off a semi truck with a carelessly strapped down load.

Yesterday, Curtis shared a photo of his truck after a cinder block had smashed into it. What a scary moment.

I text Grimes to find out more about the incident and he told me that "I saw something roll off the trailer and I swerved, but not enough to miss it. When it hit, the truck cab shook so I knew it was something with some weight." The good news here is that no one was hurt.

Be safe out on those Texas roads, and remember humans strap down those truck loads.

Since 2010, the former Ceelo Green team member has had several hits on Texas radio including "Irresponsible," "Doin' My Time, "From Where I'm Standing," and "Smile."

Curtis Grimes’ latest self-titled album was released last summer, with half of the new songs already reaching No. 1 on the Texas radio; five singles had already been released from the new album, all going to No. 1. To date, Curtis has landed thirteen No. 1 hit singles in Texas, ten of those consecutively.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! app for ANDROID, or IOS, and use it to stream the best Texas and Red Dirt without commercial interruption. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download everywhere that fine podcasts can be found.