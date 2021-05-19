Tops in Texas: Curtis Grimes, Wade & Randy, or Casey Donahew?

Not a ton of movement again this week as Randy & Wade, Casey Donahew, and Bart Crow remain firmly entrenched inside the top five. The latest from Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen, "Hold My Beer" has flown up the chart fast, and Curtis Grimes is eye balling a Top 3 spot, and Casey Donahew isn't slowing down. Let's find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Parker McCollum - To Be Loved By You

9. Mark Powell - I Hope I'm Holding You

8. Jake Bush - Better By The Beer

7. Clay Hollis - Anybody Lovin' You

6. Saints Eleven - Home Is

5. Mike Ryan - Can Down

4. Bart Crow - Pocket Full of Kisses

3. Curtis Grimes - Friends

2. Casey Donahew - Queen for a Night

1. Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen - Hold My Beer

Big congratulations to Wade & Randy who reached the top in five short weeks, and have stayed there for a third consecutive week now. Song rankings compiled each week by CDX Traction - Texas.

