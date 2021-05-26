Tops in Texas: Casey Donahew, Wade & Randy, or Curtis Grimes

Not a ton of movement once again this week as Randy & Wade remained firmly entrenched in the No. 1 spot, and neither Casey Donahew nor Curtis Grimes are letting go of their Top 3 spots.

The latest from Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen, "Hold My Beer" has flown up the chart fast, and Curtis Grimes is eye balling a Top 3 spot, and Casey Donahew isn't slowing down. Let's find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Parker McCollum - To Be Loved By You

9. Bart Crow - Pocket Full of Kisses

8. Jake Bush - Better By The Beer

7. Clay Hollis - Anybody Lovin' You

6. Kylie Frey & Randy Houser - Horses in Heaven

5. Saints Eleven - Home Is

4. Mike Ryan - Can Down

3. Curtis Grimes - Friends

2. Casey Donahew - Queen for a Night

1. Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen - Hold My Beer

Big congratulations to Wade & Randy who reached the top in five short weeks, and have stayed there for a third consecutive week now. Song rankings compiled each week by CDX Traction - Texas.

If you haven't yet, give my new podcast a listen. Buddy Logan's Aircheck features interviews with the scene's biggest acts including Bart Crow, Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Josh Abbott and many more. It's available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, and, yeah, pretty much everywhere.

