It was the first country song that I loved. For a lot of people my age it was a George Strait, or Garth Brooks song, but when I was a kid, Alan Jackson was without-a-doubt my first favorite country artist; and "Chasing That Neon Rainbow" was the song that shot him straight past his contemporaries for me.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

What a great song. Inspiring.

It's one of the few covers on Jinks' new Red Rocks Live album. The song was originally released as a radio single in 1990, and not too long after that it was inspiring a little red-headed 9-year-old Buddy Logan -- to do what, I'm still not sure, but it was. Included on Jackson's debut album Here In The Real World, the hit song was written by Alan Jackson and Jim McBride. Jackson's debut album produced four more singles, "Blue Blooded Woman", "Here in the Real World", "Wanted", and "I'd Love You All Over Again."

The new album is Jinks' first live album, and it includes many of his own hits, including “Loud and Heavy,” “Hippies and Cowboys,” and “Cast No Stones.”

Earlier this year two of those songs were Certified Gold by the RIAA, “Loud and Heavy” originally from his 2015 album Adobe Sessions was certified on March 31st. Then on August 5th, “Hippies and Cowboys” from his 2010 Less Wise album was Certified Gold.

Be sure download our free Radio Texas, LIVE! app to listen to the best music 24/7 -- available for ANDROID, or IOS. Also, give my new podcast a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to keep up with everything Texas and Red Dirt.