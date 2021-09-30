I'm not sure why people are so lazy, but I'm tired of seeing here in East Texas. While I haven't lived here as long as many others, I still have a lot of pride in living here now. I'm not going to do something to disrespect our community like throwing trash from my vehicle, and I would expect this from others. But unfortunately I've seen multiple vehicles throw garbage from their vehicle and I am not going to let it go anymore. From now on, if I see anyone throwing trash out of their car or truck I will be taking pictures and putting them on blast through our social media channels.

It took me a while to come up with this plan but I see this as being the best plan for dealing with this problem in East Texas. Last week I was leaving Pets Fur People and I saw a guy in a large truck throw a large Styrofoam cup out of the drivers window. This week I was leaving Planet Fitness in Tyler and saw someone throw their plastic eating utensils out the window. Everywhere has a garbage can, just throw away your garbage when you arrive at your next destination. It's not that hard.

I'm Never Going to Chase Someone Down for Littering

While I would have loved to chase after these litterbugs, I realize most people in Texas (myself included) carry a firearm and I'm not looking to fight anyone over their laziness. But I'm not afraid to call someone out for being a jerk either.

This is Your Warning

If you litter, I want to be fair and give you the heads up that I will take a picture of your vehicle and blast you online for being a litterbug. Yeah, I will blur out your license plate but I will be posting pictures of vehicles. You probably won't care, but I'm tired of seeing your garbage on the side of our streets. Consider this your warning.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Texas Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Texas using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.