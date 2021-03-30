Tyler + Longview Office Depot Locations Will Laminate Vaccination Cards For Free

It quite possibly could become one of the important documents that you'll need to produce from time to time.

Like our social security card, the vaccination card could become just as important, if you get vaccinated. According to a quick Google search, as of March 29th, 11.4 million doses have been given to Texans with 3.8 million people being fully vaccinated. That equates to approximately 13% of the total population. Now that Texas has said anyone 16 or older can receive the vaccine, our injection rate is going to dramatically increase.

Once you receive your first shot you are given a vaccination card that records which type of vaccine you received, along with the date it was administered and when your second shot is due. When you get that second shot they'll record similar information and at that point you'll be fully vaccinated.

Now that card - that piece of paper - could be a very important ticket for you going forward. As the nation begins to return to normal and we travel, go on cruises, go to sporting events, concerts, and other activities, some venues may require you to show proof of vaccination. There are even some businesses giving you special perks if you've been vaccinated too. So you can see how valuable that piece of paper is going to become and so you're going to need to protect it.

Once you've done that, you should be set for a while. One thing you will not want to do is share a pic of your vaccine record on your social media feeds. Keep your private information private and out of the hands of scammers.

