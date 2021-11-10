It's not a shock to anyone that since March of 2020 all restaurants have struggled. Whether it was implementing new cleaning and sanitizing processes or struggling to find enough employees to stay open. It's been tough, especially for locally owned restaurants. That's why I loved to see in a local social media group so many people shouting out their favorite locally owned restaurant.

The question first asked to people online was, "Which are the best locally owned restaurants in Jacksonville?" But as suggestions started rolling in it turned a little bit into best restaurants or stores that serve delicious food options. But as long as they have something delicious to eat and they're locally owned it's great to see people showing them some love.

While Jacksonville is a Small Town in East Texas They Have Lots of Great Food Options

When you think of Jacksonville, Texas you're probably not thinking about the food capitol of the world, but they do have some tremendous places to grab food. As you look below you will see suggestions for restaurants serving up American food, Mexican food, and seafood options.

Why Try One of These Options When You Could Try Them All

Remember how had these businesses have worked to keep their doors open for the past few years. Our friends and neighbors work at these establishments so let's make sure they are supported.

If you're looking for a restaurant to visit in Jacksonville, Texas these are the locally owned ones that are recommended by the locals:

