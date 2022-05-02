Locals Love That a Piggly Wiggly is Opening Soon in Athens, Texas

If you’ve been in Athens, Texas lately it’s very possible that you’ve heard the rumors flying around that Piggly Wiggly the supermarket chain will be opening a location there soon. Those rumors caught fire when a picture of the Piggly Wiggly logo character appeared on a sign outside of the Save A Lot grocery store located at 505 S Palestine St, Athens, TX 75751. After seeing so many people excited about the potential of the grocery store opening, I had to contact the city of Athens and was told they have submitted sign applications to take over that location!

Yep, Athens is going to get a Piggly Wiggly store! There is no word on how long it’s going to take for the Piggly Wiggly location to change all the signage and have a grand opening but I think locals are still very excited about the news. There are currently over 530 Piggly Wiggly stores in 17 states, according to their website the only Texas location currently open is in Paris, Texas.

History of Piggly Wiggly Opening Soon in Athens, Texas

Piggly Wiggly prides itself on being America's first true self-service grocery store founded in 1916 by Clarence Saunders in Memphis, Tennessee. Prior to Piggly Wiggly opening all shoppers would hand a list to clerks who would gather your goods for you and have you pay. Piggly Wiggly saved everyone time by allowing customers to shop for goods on their own. There were baskets, lots of shelves with good to choose from and no clerks to pick out items. This was way different than what people were used to doing when needing groceries in those days.

Most People Fall in Love With Piggly Wiggly Because of Mr. Pig

Beyond affordable groceries people love Piggly Wiggly because of their mascot Mr. Pig. I’m sure you will notice in the next few months, and especially after the new store opens how many people start wearing Piggly Wiggly merchandise that promotes Mr. Pig.

More rumors online state that employees have been working hard to add isles, and that a grand opening is planned for May 16th.

