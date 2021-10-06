Halloween is a time to be spooky. Halloween is a time to experience a fright or two. Halloween is fun way to tap into our dark side. But for the smaller trick or treaters, the scary part may not be the best experience for them. That's where great events like Halloween at the Hatchery in Athens are perfect for the whole family.

If you are looking for an event that is designed for the whole family, head out to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center on Thursday night, October 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dress yourself, your significant other, your kids in their Halloween best and enjoy a fun and not so scary night trick or treating in a safe environment that your kids will love.

All it costs is $1 per person (they will be accepting only cash so stop by the ATM before you get there) with all proceeds going to charities in the Athens area. From there, you head to the lake area of the fishery center where many of Athens' locally owned businesses will be set up and ready to hand out candy for the trick or treating kids.

There is also a fright free area that will be full of games for the kids to play with lots of prizes to win.

So if getting a good scare is not the thing for your family and you just want some good, clean fun this Halloween, make the short trip to Athens and attend one of the best family Halloween events in East Texas. Get all the details on the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center Facebook page.

