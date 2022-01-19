"If Navarro slips up this year, Trinity Valley is there to snatch the title from them." (From the Cheer, Season 2 Official Trailer.

After the first season of Cheer, the world of cheerleading was thrust ever more into the spotlight--on a global scale. Many of us here in East Texas were delighted and/or surprised to watch the dramatic season 1 which took us on the journey along with Corsicana's Navarro College Cheer Team as they sought a coveted title.

And now, Season 2 highlights the rivalry between Navarro and another very talented East Texas Cheer Team: Trinity Valley Community College.

If you're looking for something to watch on Netflix, you might wanna consider giving this one a go. After all, there's a reason this show won an Emmy. Some of us may have already been quite aware of the inherent drama, excitement, and "high" stakes that can come along with competitive dance and cheer teams. And THIS. It's next level.

After the airing of Season 1, even the mania of the press and their immediate stardom was no match for what the Navarro Cheer Team had to come to terms with the era of Covid-19, which was a huge upset for their 2020 season. THEN, you add in the "serious criminal accusation" that was "levied at one of their teammates" as the official Netflix description of the season outlines on their YouTube page, and you have some must-watch TV.

The Navarro Cheer Team deals with Covid-19, a teammate accused of a serious crime, and not to mention an intense rivalry with Trinity Valley Community College's Cheer Team.

In this new season, we'll see some of the faces we've come to know in exciting new circumstances as they train for the 2021 Daytona Championship.

It's exciting to watch all on its own. The fact that both of these cheer teams are East Texas natives only up the excitement factor. No wonder this show is sitting (currently) at the number 2 spot on Netflix.

Have you watched it yet?

Here's the official trailer if you've not seen it yet:

