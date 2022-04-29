The 91st ‘Old Fiddlers’ Reunion’ is Coming Soon to Athens, Texas

There's something so uniquely American about listening to true masters of the fiddle, isn't there?

If you love music and have been jonesin' to enjoy music in the fiddlin' tradition, you don't want to miss the '91st Annual Old Fiddlers Reunion' on the courthouse square in Athens, Texas May 26 through the 28.

Get ready to enjoy plenty of dancing and fun fiddling music at the longest running fiddle contest in Texas! Plus, the whole family will love the carnival, jam sessions, live music, street dances, food vendors, and more! Better yet? This is a FREE event!

After the quarantine, it is so exciting that this much loved event will be back in full force with all of the music, food, and fun we so look forward to.

Expect to be entertained by fiddlers renowned around the world.

If you've interest in participating, the Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion invites you to send them a message via their Facebook page.

The carnival will be 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. on May 26 and 27, and 12 Noon until Midnight on May 28. The car show is 6 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27. The fiddle competition is 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 28. The Chili Cook-off is from 11:30 until 2 p.m. at The Texan on Saturday, as well.

Also on Saturday, May 28, enjoy the Athens Farmers' Market from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and the art show is the same day from 1 until 3 p.m. at Canvas & Cork. But that doesn't even cover all the fun to look forward. Check out the link to their page above for the full rundown.

They're planning to have food from amazing vendors such as McKinney's Fair Foods, Opa's Kleine Kirche, 6 Forks Brickoven Pizza, The Pretzel Place, Gelu Italian Ice, Pork Commander, Tracy Duck, Tilo's Cuisine and many others.

Here's a sample of the kind of music we'll be enjoying!

Hope to see you there!

