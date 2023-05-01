Whenever I think of a boardwalk here in Texas my mind immediately takes me to Galveston with the Seawall and tons of tourists soaking up the sun on the Texas beach. But I had no idea that Texas is home to the longest floating boardwalk and it’s not on the coastline. It’s actually just over 30 minutes east of Fort Worth in Weatherford, Texas.

While I haven’t been there to see the gigantic boardwalk for myself this is going to be on my bucket list soon as the boardwalk goes 4,313 feet across Lake Weatherford (just under a mile). As I look at more pictures that were posted online by the City of Weatherford, I am in awe of how beautiful this area looks. It’s just one more reason to love the great state of Texas!

It’s Great to Get Your Daily Steps In

The Lake Weatherford boardwalk is flat the entire way, so you never have to worry about dealing with hills on this trail. Another reason to love the longest floating boardwalk in Texas is that it’s surrounded by natural beauty. At times the lake water levels could be very low but all of the plants and trees around the area make for a fantastic backdrop if you’re going to take some photos to post online.

Where are the Trailheads for The Boardwalk at Lake Weatherford?

You can pop the address into your GPS if you want, one trailhead is at 2864 East Lake Drive, Weatherford, TX 76087. The other trailhead is at 1198 West Lake Drive, Weatherford, Texas 76087. The hours to occupy the boardwalk are 6:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. There is also Boardwalk Pavilion available for rent ($20 per hour), reservations can be made online or by phone at 817-598-4124.

