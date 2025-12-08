This December, Film Alley in Longview, TX, is bringing three Christmas classics back to the big screen for East Texans to enjoy. What better way to get your entire family into the Christmas spirit?

Every Tuesday this month, Film Alley will host a special showing of a Christmas classic, beginning with "The Polar Express," followed by "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," and concluding with "Elf" on the night before Christmas Eve.

Rating: G

Runtime: 100 min

Starring: Tom Hanks, Chris Coppola, Michael Jeter

Synopsis: On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 107 min

Starring: Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki

Synopsis: Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) is determined to have a “good old-fashioned family Christmas’’ with all the decorative trimmings (“We checked every bulb, didn’t we?”). While Cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid) and a house full of wacky relatives don’t make it easy, Clark’s wife Ellen (Beverly D’Angelo) is, as always, a calming influence. (“I’m sorry, this is our family’s first kidnapping.”)

Rating: PG

Runtime: 107 min

Starring: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner

Synopsis: Will Ferrell stars as Buddy, an elf who is, well, different from the other elves. When Papa Elf (Bob Newhart) informs Buddy that he was adopted, he sets out to find his real father (James Caan). A modern Christmas classic, thanks to Ferrell’s endearing performance as Buddy (“Son of a nutcracker!”), whose childlike Christmas spirit softens the most cynical of hearts. (“Santa, HERE? I know him, I know him!”).

Merry Christmas!