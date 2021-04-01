Longview ISD Requiring Students To Return To Campus April 12th

With the mask mandates coming to an end and vaccinations on the rise, it may feel like the world is starting to open back up but kids in East Texas school districts are mostly continuing to take classes from home but in one East Texas district, remote learning is coming to halt.

In a controversial move, the Longview ISD has announced a suspension of remote learning for students and they are requiring them to return to campus on April 12th according to a statement on the LISD website.

The statement went on to add that families wishing to continue remote instruction due to extenuating circumstances may contact their campus principal. Those requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox explained further more in a statement that the district is committed to helping students prepare for the transition to the next grade in the 2021-22 school year.

"Longview ISD, like all public schools, is doing everything we can to make up for the classroom time lost last year due to the outbreak of COVID-19...As we welcome all our students back to their campuses, we are going to work to bring our students back to where they need to be heading into the summer break." - Dr. James Wilcox LISD Superintendent

LISD administration leaders went on to add that they will be evaluating the state of the district on a daily basis, and any information released is subject to change.

