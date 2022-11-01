1 Longview Teen Among 22 Who Went Missing in Texas in October

Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes in Longview where a 16-year-old has been missing since October 8.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

This information comes from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This website hosts the photos and information needed to contact authorities around children under the age of 18 that have gone missing. If a child is considered to be in grave danger, that information will be included along who they believe the dangerous individual is who has that child. Luckily, in this case, no dangerous subject is with these kids, there is just a family that is desperately looking for him or her.

Missing Teenager from Longview

One family in Longview is looking for their 16-year-old family member. Her name is Emma Campbell and she has been missing since October 8.

Longview Police have been looking for Emma Campbell who ran away with another 16-year-old, Madison Adams. Madison is not listed as missing and there has been no update into Madison's whereabouts so I will not assume as to where Madison is. No matter, both girls were last seen around the 100 Block of North Spur 63. You are asked to call Longview Police if you have any information in Emma's disappearance.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

The circumstances around any child's disappearance should not be assumed, the family just wants to see a safe return. You can help find any of the 22 Texas children who went missing in October by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

