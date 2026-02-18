(KNUE-FM) I've lived in Tyler for most of my life. There are many things I enjoy about living here. The people are (mostly) friendly, we have great local businesses, and let's face it, our spring flowers are among the most beautiful anywhere.

Why Tyler’s Red Brick Streets Always Felt So Timeless

Another of my favorite things about Tyler has always been its iconic downtown red-brick streets. I have always gotten a sense of the city's history when I would see them. They've become a signature part of the aesthetic. (Although I don't advocate running in heels on them, but that's another story.)

Screenshot, City of Tyler, YouTube Screenshot, City of Tyler, YouTube loading...

Although I adore the upgrades and some of the modernization happening in Tyler and across East Texas, I wouldn't trade the red brick streets of Tyler in a million years. While downtown Tyler is being transformed, I was beyond grateful to hear that great efforts have been made to preserve as many red bricks as possible so they can be relaid when ready.

The Brickstreet District: A Signature of Downtown Tyler

East Texans love them so much that Tyler has established the Brickstreet District. According to Historic Tyler, Inc., "the district encompasses 29 blocks of mid-19th century to mid-20th century residential, commercial, and institutional development." Visitors to East Texas love them, too.

When Were Tyler’s Red Brick Streets Built?

Do you know which year the red brick streets in Tyler, Texas, were built? That may be difficult to answer, as they were built over several years. According to data from the City of Tyler, the first brick streets were laid as early as 1912. Over the years, more were added until 1947. And all of these years they've remained structurally sound, which is impressive in itself, given how often we have to improve our modern roads.

How Tyler’s Brick Streets Were Constructed to Last

But building them wasn't as simple as laying the bricks down and gluing them together. It began with a base made of several inches of concrete. On top of that, the builders added a layer of sand to give the streets a bit more "give" for passing cars. On top of that layer, the bricks were added. Then they poured black hot tar over them, which helped seal them. Finally, they were "dusted" with more sand.

Read More: Downtown Tyler Businesses Need Us Now More Than Ever

Watch History Being Laid One Brick at a Time

So, why aren't the bricks black? Over time, the black finish wore off, leaving the classic red brick color we know so well. But don't just take our word for it. Thanks to a vintage video the City of Tyler released several years ago, you can see the work in progress. Although a specific year was given for the video, it appears to be in the late 30s or early 40s. Take a look at the video. It's pretty epic to watch them laying down a piece of Tyler history. I'm so glad the City has decided to preserve as many as we can.

Looking Back on Snowmageddon in East Texas 5 Years Ago Today Five years ago today, we were frozen in at our homes during Snowmageddon In East Texas. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media