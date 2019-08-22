Longview vs. John Tyler to be Featured on ESPN2 September 12

The Longview Lobos took home their first high school football state championship in 81 years last season. This season, they'll be back to defend their championship and get some national TV exposure, too.

Thursday night, September 12, the Lobos will be in Tyler to face off against the John Tyler Lions at Christus Trinity Mother Francis Rose Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN2, part of their 2019 Geico ESPN High School Showcase, for a national audience to get some exposure to East Texas high school football according to KLTV. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Pretty cool.

The Lobos defeated Beaumont West Brook, 35-34, at AT&T Stadium last December to take home their first state title since 1937. The John Tyler Lions were defeated, 42-35, by Highland Park in the 5A quarterfinals last season.

This matchup should be a good one as both teams have high hopes for this season. Head to the stadium or enjoy the game from the comfort of your couch. Either way, we can celebrate some great exposure for two of East Texas' biggest schools.