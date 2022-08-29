2018 was an exciting year to be a Longview Lobo. Their team, lead by quarterback Haynes King, went into AT&T Stadium and lead the Lobos to the 6A Division II state championship. King will now be leading a big Division 1 college football team into the 2022 football season.

Haynes King at Texas A&M

Longview Lobo Haynes King is beginning a second season as the starting quarterback of the Texas A&M Aggies. King's 2021 season only lasted only a game and six snaps, however, as he suffered a broken leg in the second game of last season. All in all, King has had a good college career during his limited playing time. In total, King has gone 24 of 39 for 359 yards and 3 touchdowns. King has also rushed 12 times for 67 yards. His only downside has been his four interceptions.



Haynes King at Longview High School

Haynes King finished his time in Longview with some pretty impressive stats. King threw for 7,537 yards passing combined for his sophomore, junior and senior years. He threw 82 touchdowns to only 17 interceptions and completed 61 percent of his passes. It was during Haynes King's junior year that the Longview Lobos took home their 6A Division II championship by defeating Beaumont West Brook 35-34 at AT&T Stadium. It was the first football championship for the lobos in 80 years. That season, King lead the Lobos with 3,879 yards passing, 42 touchdowns, 4 interceptions and completed 69 percent of his passes.

How King Won the Starting Job

It is believed that Haynes King won the job because of his running ability and his knowledge of head coach Jimbo Fisher's complex offense. King won the job over Max Johnson, a transfer from LSU and Conner Weigman, a five-star recruit from Bridgeland High School in Cypress, Texas.

Texas A&M opens the 2022 season against Sam Houston this Saturday, September 3, in College Station.

