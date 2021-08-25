East Texas State Champion Set to Lead the Aggies into 2021 Season

2018 was an exciting year to be a Longview Lobo. Their team, lead by quarterback Haynes King, went into AT&T Stadium and lead the Lobos to the 6A Division II state championship. King will now be leading a big Division 1 college football team into the 2021 football season.

Haynes King was a four star college recruit pursued by many schools. He eventually landed with the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station. Early this morning (August 25) on ESPN Radio, Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher announced that King would be the opening day starter for the Aggies against Kent State on September 4.

Haynes King finished his time in Longview with some pretty impressive stats. King threw for 7,537 yards passing combined for his sophomore, junior and senior years. He threw 82 touchdowns to only 17 interceptions and completed 61 percent of his passes.

It was during Haynes King's junior year that the Longview Lobos took home their 6A Division II championship by defeating Beaumont West Brook 35-34 at AT&T Stadium. It was the first football championship for the lobos in 80 years. That season, King lead the Lobos with 3,879 yards passing, 42 touchdowns, 4 interceptions and completed 69 percent of his passes.

The Aggies have a tough schedule this season. Playing in the Southeastern Conference doesn't help things either with annual games against the formidable Alabama Crimson Tide and the always tough LSU Tigers. King and the Aggies will host the Crimson Tide on October 9 and travel to Baton Rouge on November 27 to close out the season against the LSU Tigers.

Go make East Texas proud Haynes King. All of East Texas will be rooting for you whether they're an Aggie fan or not.

