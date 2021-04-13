Longview Warrant Amnesty Program Ends April 30th

We told you at the start of the year that if you have warrants with the Longview Municipal Court, they were giving you time to get your charges cleared up with their Amnesty Program.

Well, if you been procrastinating, you might want to get busy on getting your warrants taken care of because you have until the end of the month of April to get them knocked out or risk going to the pokey if you get stopped.

The Longview Municipal Court's warrant amnesty program ends on April 30. Anyone with an active outstanding warrant through the court is encouraged to take this opportunity to save some money and get a fresh start. If you show up to the clerk’s office to take care of your outstanding warrants you will be given safe harbor.

All warrant fees will be removed if you voluntarily contact the court to pay a minimum of one half the total amount due and start a payment plan for the balance owed.

As an added incentive, anyone that pays in full will also save an additional 20% off the fine amount. The percentage savings is only on the fine, not the court costs. The more you owe, the more you save.

The court will also offer assistance to folks that may not be able to pay half down or pay in full and will work out an agreeable action plan for anyone that is willing to make the effort to come in and clear up their warrants.

So don't get caught riding dirty, contact the Municipal Court at 903-237-1186 or by email for more information.