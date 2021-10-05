Check Out These 9 Homes In Jacksonville All Under $100,000

Get our free mobile app

If you've got some time, a little elbow grease and some capital to spend, you could create quite a little rental empire with these properties in Jacksonville.

With the housing market on fire like it is right now, this is a great time to invest in some property. Finding a home is hard right now because once they go on the market they sell quickly and the same is true for rental property. If you've got the knowledge of Chip and Joanna Gaines on 'Fixer Upper', the 'Property Brothers' or know how to work it like Mina does on 'Good Bones', these houses could reward you with a lot of rental cash in return. Now, all of these homes I found in Jacksonville could benefit from a makeover and in some cases a complete redo.

Admittedly, at first look, several of these houses will need quite a bit of attention and upgrade. From foundation work to plumbing, to roofing, to flooring these improvements can be costly, but when you have a budget in mind and stick to it along with your timeline, you could be making money real soon. After the job is complete, you could flip these properties and sell them or keep them for yourself as you begin your rental property empire. And I'm sure the neighbors wouldn't mind seeing some of these houses rehabilitated and have tenants in them.

Honestly, if I were more knowledgeable about construction this actually sounds like something that would be interesting to do. But I don't, all I have is the imagination and the words to possibly give you the idea and you can run with it, do some remodeling and hopefully make some decent revenue from your new rental property.

Here are the Jacksonville properties that are currently for sale as of Tuesday, October 5th that you could be your new empire.

