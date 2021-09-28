For Sale Soon! Your Storybook Dream Home in Tyler on 40 Acres?

OK so, I love many different styles of homes. Bungalows, tiny houses, French chateaus, English Tudors, modern farmhouses, vampire castles...um, you get the idea.

And like some of you, I've spent WAY too many hours perusing the likes of Houzz and Pinterest just daydreaming about the perfect little abode.

But I think I found it--right here in East Texas. THIS would definitely be a dream house for me. OH, if only I were in the market with THAT budget. But what you get for the money is rather impressive, in my opinion.

Nothing is quite as charming (at least to some of us) as a "storybook cottage." Ya know, that "fairytale" look which gives the vibe you've just wandered into an enchanted forest and found where the "magic people" live.

Okay, perhaps that sounds silly. ;) But honestly, this dreamy little cottage is tempting me. Well, I say "little," but it's actually quite a spacious and lovely home. Seriously--dreamy.

This beautiful home isn't even on the market yet, but there is already SO much interest. And you're about to see why.

It's a Tyler address, but it's in Lindale ISD. In addition to the adorableness of the home itself, it offers over 41 acres, a pool and spa, a pond and creeks, as well. Not to mention there's a shop and a TREEHOUSE. OMG.

We're talking 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and you'll have 3300 Sq. Ft. of glorious living space. It's also been recently updated and completely remodeled.

Take a look at these photos, though! (And don't worry, we'll leave some contact information in case you'd like to learn more about the details.)

If you're interested, contact Realtor Nicole Anderson of Ramsey Realty at 903-767-2805.

