It's that time again, folks. Find 'em Friday!

Every Friday, the City of Tyler Police Department posts, to be honest, quite humorous descriptions of some of the wayward folks roaming about our East Texas area. Whoever is writing those understands that even though the subject is of a serious nature, weaving in a little comedic relief just makes the whole thing more compelling.

So today, the Find 'em Friday is focusing on a lady who did a little double deception maneuver at a Tyler, Texas Walmart in order to score her ill-gotten gain.

So although the amount of detail shared on the post is a bit scant, we DO the lady in question managed to swipe a FedEx ID. Then, she opted to head into a Tyler, TX Walmart where she swung by the FedEx inside the Walmart and took a package that obviously did not belong to her.

The surveillance camera caught her wandering about with her "package" and, from the looks of it, she seems quite pleased with her misdeed. Ah well, I guess you're never fully dressed without a smile or whatever, but it's just not the same when the same is inspired by whatever mischief one happens to be engaged in---well, at least mischief of THIS variety.

So, what was it this alleged Tyler, Texas thief made off with on her day of deception and pillaging?

Well, upon closer inspection, it appears she scored herself a fancy, schmancy sink that retails for about $1200.

If you recognize this woman, Tyler Police ask that you "contact Det. Thomas at 903-531-1035 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833."

Disclaimer: All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Speaking of court and the houses in which they operate...have you seen this yet?

