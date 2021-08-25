There's a reason so many people from around the country are moving to East Texas--it's gorgeous, of course. This Southern beauty in Canton is a perfect example of why. (I can almost hear the Dallas theme music in my head now.)

But also, compared to other areas around the U.S., it's relatively affordable to own stunning properties like this one. Then again at $1,350,000, that's still quite a big chunk of change for most of us. But we're talking about one heck of a place. And the price has recently been lowered by $145K.

This home sits on 35 acres and offers 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 living areas, a family room, game room, library or study, separate media room, separate formal living area with a master bedroom split floor plan. (The master bedroom is on the first floor of this lovely home.)

Looking for that coveted "outdoor living space?" You got it. In fact, there are already heaters so you can bundle up on a crisp fall or winter evening and feel the chill while staying cozy, too.

Have kids? This estate is settled within the Canton Independent School district and realtor.com describes the commute to town as "an easy hour commute to the city." Sure, you may have to plan for a longer trip when running errands, but this is East Texas country living at its finest.

This beautiful homestead is known for offering gorgeous sunsets and incredible starry skies, and obviously plenty of room to roam freely. And when you do want to get out and explore, there's a fishing lake near the house filled with catfish, tilapia, sunfish, and bass. And there's clearly plenty of room for cows or horses.

What about a barn? Yes, indeed. AND the barn already has electricity, water, concrete floors, and storage, too!

Ready to take a more comprehensive look at this place? Let's take a little tour:

