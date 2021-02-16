LOOKOUT! Koe Wetzel & HARDY Announce Five-Show Texas Run

These days Koe Wetzel is the hottest thing comin' out of Texas. Columbia Record's newest act unleashed his latest album Sellout in November, and despite the ongoing pandemic had a breakout year in 2020.

For our readers and listeners HARDY might be less-known, but the man has writing skills, pipes too. You guys familiar with the Blake Shelton smash "God's Country"? He wrote that one. It was nominated for a Grammy last year. Additionally he has written songs for Florida Georgia Line, Chris Lane, and Morgan Wallen.

This March Koe is bringing the Mississippi-native home to Texas for a run of shows, that are sure to sell out. March 9th you can catch them in Radio Texas, LIVE!'s backyard at Country River Club in Tyler, TX. Then it's on to Billy Bob's in Fort Worth, Cooper's Live in Christoval, La Hacienda in Midland, before wrapping up in Lubbock at Cook's Garage.

Koe's new project includes his brand new song “Good Die Young” as well as the two tracks he released this summer “Kuntry & Wistern” and “Sundy or Mundy.”

“When I was writing this record I wanted to give people a real view of what I was going through and the things I had experienced at that moment. I honestly feel like Sellout has accomplished that more than any other album I’ve recorded so far. When it came time to name the album, I felt like we needed to give it something that would allow us to create some really fun content to support the release while at the same time highlighting this new relationship with Columbia.”

