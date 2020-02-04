Loretta Lynn's first Nashville home offers country music fans a glimpse into a piece of country music history.

Lynn's former residence in Madison, Tenn., a Nashville suburb, went on the market for $349,900 in February of 2020. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch-style home encompasses 1,820 square feet, and it features some classic original touches, including knotty pine paneling, cabinets and doors. One of the bathrooms is fully updated, and a room addition on the right side of the house offers plenty of natural sunlight.

Lynn and her husband, Oliver "Doolittle " Lynn, "sold everything to get to Nashville from Washington state" when they bought the house in 1961 with assistance from the Wilburn Brothers and Decca Records.

"It is said they hosted a house warming party and got their Opry friends to chip in to donate household items and appliances. Patsy Cline ordered curtains and ordered furniture to be made," according to the listing.

According to Zillow, the house sold for $337,000 on March 10, 2020.

Lynn and her family lived in the house on Barbara Drive until 1963, when they purchased a 1910-era farmhouse in Goodlettsville, Tenn.. The country icon would ultimately buy a large ranch in Hurricane Mills, about an hour west of Nashville, where she would reside for many years. That ranch is also home to a massive museum that showcases items from Lynn's career.

She also owned several other properties over the years, including a mansion in Kingston Springs, Tenn., that she sold to Jake Owen. In later years Lynn moved from her ranch in Hurricane Mills to a smaller house in Kingston Springs so she could be closer to her doctors, as well as family in the area. That house sold for just under $800,000 after Lynn died at the age of 90 in October of 2022.

Scroll through the gallery below to see pictures from Loretta Lynn's former house in Nashville, and keep scrolling to see inside her other homes.

