Love Texas and Retro Video Games? Here’s the Perfect Combo

Video gaming is a hobby of mine. I love playing them, I love collecting them, I enjoy a good conversation about them. So, of course, I enjoying wearing a shirt displaying my enjoyment of them.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A couple of years ago, I was introduced to a company out of Houston that made Texas themed, retro video game t-shirts, cannedoxygendesign.com. The shirt that turned me on to them was the state of Texas imagined as the first level of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. 3.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

I like the attention to detail, the "Spade" symbol is Dallas, the "castle" is Austin, the "mushroom house is El Paso, the box with the number two in it is Galveston, you can probably figure the rest.

I've had this shirt for a couple of years now (and still looks great even after being washed countless times). Any time I where this shirt, I get all kinds of compliments and also asked a lot about where I got it.

I ordered my second shirt from Canned Oxygen Design and it has gotten even more compliments.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

That's right, Texas imagined as Donkey Kong. I like the touch of the score being the year of Texas' independence. Pretty sweet, right?

I wish I got some kind of kick back for talking about cannedoxygendesign.com, but I don't. I just like their stuff. They've got shirts for men, women, kids and even infants. Check 'em out.