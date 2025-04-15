(Dallas, Texas) - The dream of just about any entrepreneur is to grow their business beyond mom and pop status. That dream could be just big enough to be a regional hit, like Whataburger. That dream could be to go national or even global, which is why Whataburger sold to expand to more states.

It does make an entrepreneur proud when a bigger name shows interest in their company. It makes that entrepreneur even prouder when that bigger name wants to purchase your company. That's probably the feeling of a Dallas-based interior design company right now as Lowe's has purchased them.

Lowe's Makes a Billion Dollar Purchase of a Dallas-Based Design Company

On Monday, April 14, Lowe's announced they would be acquiring Dallas-based Artisan Design Group for $1.33 billion (WFAA). Artisan Design Group specializes in design, distribution and installation of flooring, cabinets and countertops to builders across the country. Lowe's is making this purchase to expand their own distribution of home interior products and services.

Those that are a member of the Lowe's Pro program will really benefit from this acquisition. Home construction is at an all-time high right now with Lowe's believing this will help make them the leader for selling products to build those homes.

Artisan Design Group started in 2016. The small company has grown fast with a combined total of 132 distribution, design and service areas in 18 states. Their flooring, cabinets and countertops may end up in your future home when you use Lowe's.

